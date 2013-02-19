GoAutoInsurance.com Uses Free Tool to Connect Visitors with Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Every driver needs auto insurance to legally drive on the roads. But many drivers unknowingly pay more for their auto insurance than they have to. There are plenty of cheap auto insurers available today, and thanks to the internet, finding those cheap auto insurers has never been easier.



GoAutoInsurance.com has been getting a lot of attention lately for making it as simple as possible for visitors to find the cheapest car insurance rates in their local area. GoAutoInsurance.com allows visitors to fill out a free submission form in order to find a number of different insurers in their local area. The website only requires the applicant’s ZIP code in order to begin searching, which means visitors don’t have to give out information until they’re ready to research further information about a particular insurer.



In that sense, the insurance searching process is risk-free for the applicant. But unlike many risk-free tasks, this one is filled with rewards. A spokesperson explained why visitors can expect to save bundles of money by using the free car insurance quotes search tool:



“Many people have remained with the same auto insurance agency for their entire life. Maybe they chose the same insurance agency as their parents, for example, or they may have chosen an insurance agency that appeals to a younger age group. But as time passes, insurance agencies change. And by researching what other rates are out there, applicants to our site can save thousands of dollars per year and get agencies competing for their business.”



In order to find low rates, GoAutoInsurance.com includes a number of major insurance agencies in its search engine, including Progressive, Esurance, Allstate, Geico, and AAA. There are also lesser-known local insurance agencies that may be able to beat the rates offered by the larger organizations. After submitting a ZIP code, applicants see a list of all of these insurers along with their respective quotes and other relevant information.



Since GoAutoInsurance.com does all of the hard work, applicants never need to contact the insurance agency until they’re ready to purchase insurance. There is no pressure from pushy salespeople and the entire process is free of obligations. Instead of calling each agency individually, visitors simply fill out a single application.



About GoAutoInsurance.com

GoAutoInsurance.com is an auto insurance comparison shopping tool. Visitors to GoAutoInsurance.com simply submit their ZIP code in order to view a selection of low-cost, high-coverage auto insurance quotes from their area. To learn more, please visit: http://goautoinsurance.com