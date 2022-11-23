Gobble Up the Saving at Goodwill Home Medical!

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- Thanksgiving is almost here, but before you start enjoying the turkey feast consider stopping by Goodwill Home Medical. If you or a loved one is in need of affordable medical equipment or supplies, there's no better place than Goodwill. They offer one of the largest selections of medical devices and products in the area.



Goodwill Home Medical is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Make sure to call ahead during the holidays to see if special hours are in place!



This Thanksgiving, stop by and visit Goodwill Home Medical. They offer everything from bed and bed-related products to walking aids. You're always ensured of a great price and excellent customer service from the team at Goodwill. Feel free to make a donation as well to help uplift the lives of those in your community!



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment0

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/