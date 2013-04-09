God Can't Send Himself to Hell - A Controversial New Book by Gerry Hartigan

Chesapeake, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- In his controversial new book, God Can’t Send Himself To Hell, Gerry Hartigan shows how hell cannot exist because if it did, God would be sending himself to an eternity of suffering.



This 308 page book is available in paperback and for the Kindle.



Gerry Hartigan was born and raised in Ireland, has traveled to eighty countries, and has researched major religions for many years. He holds a Master’s Degree in Theology and a Master’s Degree in Management. This book, Gerry’s ninth, is a very easy read and not the stodgy theology book you might expect. Gerry Hartigan keeps the writing easy for anyone to understand and the truths and concepts can be grasped by anyone.



This is not an anti-religion book as Gerry Hartigan’s desire is for people to strengthen their faith in a loving, caring god. He clarifies a lot of well known scriptures and many people, both religious and non-religious, will have a lot of Ah Hah moments as they read this book.



Some of the chapters include:

What Is Hell

Who Gets To Heaven

God Can’t Send Himself To Hell

The Words of Jesus

The Prodigal Son, what it really means.



The reader who takes the time to pay attention to the points raised in the book will come away with a lot to think about, but will also have a better understanding of our purpose here on earth as well as a greater lover for our Creator. Gerry shows that God is not a vindictive God and desires for all of his creation to live in love and joy and happiness.



