God Talked to Me: New Book by Gisele Etchin Provides Vital Message to Women Who Have Endured Abuse, Tribulations and Hardships.

Now, for the first time ever, Etchin shares all in her new book – ‘God Talked to Me’.



Synopsis:



‘God Talked To Me’ is Gisele Etchin's powerful and heartfelt story about her struggles and survival. It is the compelling chronicle of her life's journey, which began in Ivory Coast, West Africa, where she was born, continued through such far-flung locations as Senegal and France, and finally led her to the United States of America.



Her inspiring story is of one woman's perseverance, her refusal to give up, and her ultimate triumph, despite experiencing the most harrowing of ordeals and despite seemingly impossible odds, by having faith in her God and the courage to stay strong!



As the author’s Husband explains, Etchin’s message is powerful to so many different people.



“Giselse’s personal story is a heart-felt message to all women who have been abused, as well as those who have had a hard time in life,” says Robert Berryman.



He continues, “Although she has been through life’s worse, Gisele came out the other side a better person and is now using her experiences to inspire others. It’s proof that anything is possible.”



In order to spread the word about the book, an insightful video trailer is currently making its way across the internet.



“The video offers a peek into the book’s main themes. It is visually stunning and runs alongside powerful and thought-provoking music. Hopefully it is making people sit up, recognize the book’s value and become aware that overcoming impossible odds is more than realistic,” Berryman adds.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. One reader, Elanor, stated that: “Reading this wonderful book awakens emotions from all corners of your heart. A reader would be so enthralled in this compelling narration that nobody can put down the book for even one second. The central character, Gisele, is symbolic of strength, faith, compassion and kindness of almost unworldly kinds.”



Another reader, Sara, was equally as impressed.



“Gisele has more strength than a lot of people. She's a survivor in circumstances that others would not have made it out of. It is through this strength, courage, and God that Gisele is able to persevere. God Talked to Me is a story that will capture the hearts of its readers and give them pause for reflection,” she wrote.



God Talked to Me, published by Gisele Etchin, can be purchased from: http://www.bookstandpublishing.com/book_details/God_Talked_To_Me



The book is also available on Amazon: http://amzn.to/Pseu3X



About Gisele Etchin

Gisele Etchin Today lives quietly in Miami Beach FL, where she is having a well-deserved rest, spending time with close friends and taking care of her husband and youngest son.



Gisele's other five children have their own family and careers and often come to visit.



As she looks back on her long and difficult journey she knows it was her relationship with God that kept her strong and gave her the strength to go on.