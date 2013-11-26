God Wired Jesus Inspired: Compelling New Book Empowers Readers to Open Their Hearts to the Love of God

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- While Amy D. Simmons grew up in an underprivileged world laden with insecurities, her steadfast decision to embrace faith has afforded her true freedom, peace and serenity. Now with her own active ministry and new series of books, Simmons is committed to helping others open their hearts to the love of God.



‘God Wired Jesus Inspired: Poems, Revelations, & Short Stories’, Simmons first book, fuses a powerful collection of writings to guide anyone seeking the face of God.



Synopsis:



THE PRAYER OF THE INSPIRED Father God, thank you for your divine inspiration. With your Word, I am encouraged to continue on and fight the good fight. I am a conqueror because you showed me how to overcome. I am a defeater because you showed me how to defeat all my enemies. I am a lover because you showed me how love wiped away a multitude of sin. Through it all, I remain humble because I know where my help comes from. Thank you Lord for your undeserved kindness.



From a small flower with a little bit of hope to an eager worm who desperately wants to experience the glorious transformation from God before his time, God Wired Jesus Inspired offers day-to-day encouragement to all in a new light.



As the author explains, her book condenses her unique life experiences in a manner that makes them applicable to all.



“I have simplified my journey and relationship with God so it may hold the hands of those looking for their own saviour. It promotes deliverance and healing by taking all readers on a unique spiritual journey. They certainly won’t have experienced anything like it before,” says Simmons.



Continuing, “My entire ministry is built on the foundations of encouragement, inspiration and motivation. Humans are very visual creatures so word art is the perfect medium for me to share all I can teach. This first book will guide anyone through their first faltering steps to a new life.”



Simmons has recently confirmed that further volumes are in the works and will be released starting next year. More information can be found on her official blog: http://www.thevoiceofamy.com.



In the meantime ‘God Wired Jesus Inspired: Poems, Revelations, & Short Stories’, published by WestBow Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/1aCUtFr.



About the Author

Amy D. Simmons, the author of God Wired Jesus Inspired, is a lover of words and creativity. With her God given creative ability, Amy uses word art to illustrate God’s truth in both spoken and written form. Amy’s ministry is very visual, and she has written it down plainly upon the tables. In fact, she has written it down air plainly, so that all are encouraged and can understand.