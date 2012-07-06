GoDaddy Now Offering 20% off All Products for Limited Time Reports Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Articate.com are reporting that GoDaddy are currently running a new promotion until July 17th whereby customers can enjoys savings of 20%. According to this article, which provides full details of how customers can take advantage of this offer, this 20% offer can be applied to all of the products and services that are currently available from the GoDaddy website.



Therefore if customers have been planning to register a domain name or two in the near future, they may well want to register their domains through GoDaddy (before July 17th) to save themselves 20%.



Similarly if there are people out there who are planning on buying hosting for their websites, or want to pay for services such as website creation, website design, SSL certificates or shopping carts, for instance, now might be a good time to do so whilst 20% savings are available on all orders.



Commenting on this latest GoDaddy promotion, a spokesman for Articate.com said:



"It is always a good idea to use promo codes whenever you pay for domain name registration or web hosting because you can always save yourself some money, and this 20% offer is one of the best available because it can be used on all of GoDaddy products and services."



"Many of GoDaddy's promo codes can only be used on certain products, such as .com registrations, for example, or can only be used if you spend a certain amount of money. So I am delighted to find out that we can now get 20% off all their products and services, even if it is only for a limited time."



Full details of this latest 20% offer from GoDaddy, including the promo code that can be used to take advantage of this offer, can be found at:



http://articate.com/2012/07/06/details-of-the-latest-promotion-from-godaddy-20-off-all-orders/



About Articate.com

Articate.com is essentially a general topics blog that features articles on a variety of different subjects, and reviews many of the new products that are being released every week.