GoDaddy Promo Codes and Discounts for October Are Discussed at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Every month, and indeed every week, GoDaddy will try and come up with some irresistible deals that will entice new customers and encourage existing customers to place new orders.



This is certainly the case this October because they have some great money-saving offers available, and they have all been featured in a brand new article on the Articate.com website.



This article lists five different GoDaddy promotions for October 2012, and anyone that takes advantage of any of these offers will be able to enjoy some huge savings.



Out of the five promotions that are listed, two of them expire very soon on October 9th, whilst the other three are either ongoing or expire at the end of the year.



The two offers that expire shortly are the 50% Off Pro And Super Reseller Plans and the 25% Off For New Customers offers. So anyone that wishes to buy a GoDaddy reseller plan, or anyone that is considering placing their first order with GoDaddy, should do so in the next few days before this offer expires.



The three other offers featured in this article are not so time-sensitive. These promotions give customers the chance to buy .com domain names for just $5.99, and also enable people to buy SSL certificates for just $12.99 per year and get 20% off new 12 month hosting plans.



GoDaddy have become the world's largest domain name registrar and have also moved successfully into web hosting and other areas, and it is easy to see why when they continue to offer lots of money-saving promotions for both new and existing customers.



To read more about GoDaddy's latest promotions for October 2012, and to find out how to take advantage of these great offers, simply visit the following page of the Articate.com website:



http://articate.com/2012/10/04/godaddy-promo-codes-and-coupons-for-october-2012/



About Articate.com

Articate.com is essentially a general topics blog that features articles on a variety of different subjects, and reviews many of the new products that are being released every week.