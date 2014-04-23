HostingCode.Org Helps Customers Save Money on Hosting with Godaddy Webmail

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- HostingCode.org provides users with great hosting promo codes and discounts. In addition, customers can take advantage of the valuable information this website contains that includes different tutorials on web mail, website hosting, word press, domain names, cpanel to name a few. This is a wonderful information resource that helps all website owners save money and time.



The website presents new Godaddy Webmail, which is a mobile application that allows people to access their godaddy webmail with their mobile device. People usually associate Godday.com with domain names, but it is also a leading email address provider that offers customers various email related services.



A new Godaddy Webmail app has been recently released that allows people to check their email account on any mobile device they use, whether it is an Android phone, iPhone or iPod. With its help, customers can easily manage their current mail account, or buy and set up new one based on their needs.



Workspace webmail 6 allows people to add and manage their contacts without any problem. In addition, they can add phone numbers, email and mailing addresses along with other important information. All the contacts can be organized in manageable groups, so it is easy and convenient to find a particular contact.



Customers can easily obtain Godaddy app from the Android market or iTunes and take advantage of the Godaddy Renewal Coupon. With this new app, people will get the following benefits:



-Godaddy Webmail is ideal for people who need to constantly check their mails and manage their online presence.

-The app provides them with great domains regardless of their location.

-People can easily browse over all their daily activities with the special pods included.

-Godaddy Webmail makes it easy for customers to attach different files to their messages.

-All of the hosting options available can be managed at customer’s convenience.

-The app allows people to search and register the most appropriate domains.

-All iPod, Android and iPad owners do not need a computer to take advantage of this special app and its features, as it works efficiently on these mobile devices.

-Customers, who run the application using their mail, can make use of additional great features that are included in Godaddy Webmail.



Godaddy Renewal Coupon is a promo discount code, applied when the customers renew their domain names. It allows people to save between 70 and 90% on shared hosting.



These and other great benefits are available at HostingCode.org. People, who are interested in modern and useful Godaddy Webmail application, can take a look at http://hostingcode.org to find out more.



About HostingCode.org

HostingCode.org is a great source of valuable hosting related information that is going to greatly benefit all users interested in domain name registration and website hosting. The company offers a great number of video training series, tutorials, articles and other relevant content that will help customers safe time and learn quickly new skills. The latest renewal coupon codes and godaddy discounts are available at HostingCode.org, too.