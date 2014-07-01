Godwin E Enogieru Seeks Funding Support via GeeFunding Crowdfunding Platform for the O.Y.S Film Project

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Inspirational Films, LLC is currently seeking fund-raising support for the production of a dramatic feature motion picture property entitled O.Y.S (Overcome Your Shackles). O.Y.S is a drama portraying the parallel yet interweaved troubled stories of a group of people whose path unexpectedly collided consequently altering the course of their lives forever. The film is set in the urban hustle of Dallas, Texas.



An over-stressed honest father working overtime as a freight truck driver and his despondent wife with a taste for luxury and other men, a spiritually embittered gospel singer trying to come to terms with her fallout from grace, a fatally injured successful born architect distraught by a recent divorce, an atheist and high profile attorney whose job is defending drug traffickers, a murderer thief who has an epiphany in jail and a well regarded preacher head of his own ministry.



O.Y.S is an indie SAG low budget independent feature film. The decision by the producer to offer to market O.Y.S as a low budget production resides in the ability of Inspirational Films, LLC to manage accurately all the resources and capital at this particular level without sacrificing production values or undermining the story-line. The working budget including pre-production and principle photography for the making of this feature film is $850,000.



To lend a helping to this crowdfunding effort, please visit http://bit.ly/1lVQ6uZ



About O.Y.S

O.Y.S (Overcome Your Shackles) is a drama portraying the parallel yet interweaved troubled stories of a group of people whose path unexpectedly collided consequently altering the course of their lives forever. The film is set in the urban hustle of Dallas, Texas.