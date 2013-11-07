Godwins Removals Offer Affordable New Service for UK Emigrants Moving to France

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Moving can be an expensive and troublesome process, and upheaving an entire life and depositing it in a new location carries significant risks. This has never been truer than when making an international move, but despite this, more Britons are leaving the country than ever before. In order to better service these individuals Godwins Removals are now offering a specialised international moving service for those relocating to France (www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/to-france). The service promises expert consultation in the particulars of an international move to ensure everything is taken care of and there are no nasty surprises.



Godwins Removals began serving corporate clients but quickly opened their doors to the general public, when they discovered the growing trend for international moves. The company offers guidance and consultation (godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals) to new customers based on the experience they have gained serving many previous clients, and the formalised service charges in direct proportion to the scale of the move.



Potential customers can contact the company via email or phone to receive a free estimate based on just a few details, and can partner with the experts to affordably and effectively make the transition across the channel without the worries that usually accompany such a shift.



A spokesperson for Godwins Removals explained, “We have done this trip often enough to know the common pitfalls that clients fall into when arranging their move, so we pass on our advice and experience as early as possible in the process to ensure that our clients not only receive our expert removal services but also our valuable experience. By collaborating on every aspect of the moving process and not just the lifting and transport, we provide a more complete service than any of our competitors and do so to save our clients money and even more importantly stress.”



About Godwins Removals

Godwins Removals offers domestic and corporate relocation within London, UK and Europe at affordable rates. Their experienced staff ensures that clients’ valuable possessions arrive at their chosen destination in one piece. Godwins Removal service has been serving local and international communities now for over 2 years. They officially opened their doors to the general public in July 2011 after managing corporate contracts privately. For more information, please visit: http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/