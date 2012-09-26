Goedeker Offers Free Shipping on All Orders over $ 999

Ballwin, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Goedeker’s a trusted name since 1951 in home appliances and furniture offers free shipping on all orders over $999. They provide Refrigeration, Cooking, Clean-Up, Laundry and housewares via their user friendly online interface. Through hard work and dedication, they have established themselves as one of the largest independent retailers of home appliances in the nation.



They offer washer, dryers and washer and dryer combos through their laundry category. They sell quality and cheap washers and dryers (cost effective) which uses 50% less energy than standard washers and saves about 8,600 gallons of water per year for the average household. Appliances in a typical home account for about 20% of the energy bills, which adds up to about $400 a year. With 50% less energy consumption with their washer dryer one can save up to $200 every year.



Goedeker’s offers appliances from top brands like Whirlpool, Frigidaire and GE to name a few. They provide helpful buying guides which helps customers determine how to select a specific brand and options available—costs, size, color, cycles ,warranties and how consumers can carefully evaluate their needs so they can enjoy the benefits of the chosen washer and dryer.



Goedeker's offers a white-glove shipping service, which includes In-Home Delivery, un-boxing of products and removal of packing materials, placement in the room of your choice, and haul away of old appliances and is available within the continental 48 states EXCEPT Illinois. It does not include installation or plugging in.



About Goedeker

For more than 60 years, Goedeker's has been a trusted name in home appliances, furniture, and electronics. From the first repair shop opened by Ben Goedeker at his home in 1951 to the 50,000 square foot showroom and warehouse currently operating under the leadership of his son, Steve, Goedeker's has provided generations of Saint Louis residents with unbeatable prices on name brand kitchen appliances, laundry machines, home furniture, and mattresses. To know more visit: http://www.goedekers.com or call 1-888-768-1710.