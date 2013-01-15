Gofertility.com Now Providing Hormone Replacement Therapy

St Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Located in St. Louis, Missouri, the Center for Reproductive Medicine & Robotic Therapy is pleased to announce that it is offering its patients the benefits of advanced hormone replacement therapy. Generally given to menopausal women, the Center’s hormone replacement treatments involve estrogen or progestin therapy to combat hot flashes and other gynecological conditions. The Center’s Medical Director, Saji Jacob MD, FACOG, meets with each patient prior to commencing the treatment in order to go over their health history and assess the risks involved with the procedure.



Hormone therapy is only one of the high-tech treatments that CRMRS provides its patients. Under the leadership of Dr. Jacob, CRMRS supplies a variety of infertility services, including international and domestic surrogacy arrangements as well as treatment for endometriosis. The Center’s gynecological treatments benefit from the latest technological advances. Patients may opt for minimal access surgery or robotic surgery, as Dr. Jacob is a certified Robotic Surgeon active in research associated with this field.



To learn more about the state-of-the-art services provided by the Center for Reproductive Medicine & Robotic Surgery, please visit http;//www.gofertility.com or call (314) 473-1285.



About the Center for Reproductive Medicine & Robotic Surgery

Founded in March 2011, the Center for Reproductive Medicine & Robotic Surgery provides a wide range of gynecological and infertility treatments that combine modern technology with compassionate patient care. Headed by Medical Director Saji Jacob MD, the Center is located in St. Louis, Missouri, ten miles from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.