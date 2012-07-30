GoFightLikeGirl.com Announces New Logo and Accompanying Line of T-Shirts, Tank Tops and Caps

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- According to statistics, about one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer during her lifetime.



Thanks to websites like GoFightLikeGirl.com, women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer are now able to fight cancer with a punch, as well as some great products.



The website, which is by Think Pink Ribbon, a leading pink ribbon online shop and breast cancer awareness site, features a wide variety of breast cancer awareness gifts including clothing, accessories, bags and more. Five percent of every sale is donated to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that is committed to both preventing breast cancer as well as finding a cure.



Go Fight Like a Girl recently announced its new logo, as well as an accompanying line of T-shirts, tank tops and caps.



For example, each Fight Like a Girl T shirt is stylish and comfortable and comes in either a V neck or scoop neck style. Colors include dusty pink, black, heather grey and fuchsia. The Fight Like a Girl cap choices include either a white baseball cap or pink trucker hat.



For hot summer days, the Fight Like a Girl tank top is always a welcome fashion choice; they are available in white, light pink, black, and fuchsia.



“Our ‘think pink’ products make great pink gifts for breast cancer survivors as well,” an article on the Think Pink Ribbon site noted, adding that some of its other popular pink ribbon items include teddy bears, dog leashes, socks, and hoodies.



“We also have one of the largest selections of ‘I Fight Like A Girl’ products online, such as our best selling pink boxing glove key chain.”



Shopping at GoFightLikeGirl.com is easy; customers are welcome to visit the website at anytime and browse through the fun and stylish collection of clothing. A handy list of categories is on the left-hand side of the page, making it easy for shoppers to find what they are looking for. Each item is accompanied by a full color photo as well as detailed product information like fabric, sizes, and pricing.



About GoFightLikeGirl.com

We fight cancer with a punch. GoFightLikeGirl.com by Think Pink Ribbon is a site catering to women who are fighting cancer or other life-limiting diseases. GoFightLikeGirl.com features a variety of inspirational “Fight Like a Girl” T Shirts, Drinkware, Jewelry, Caps and Accessories. When you shop at GoFightLikeGirl.com, we donate 5 percent of every sale to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to achieve the prevention and the cure for breast cancer in our lifetime. For more information, please visit http://www.gofightlikegirl.com