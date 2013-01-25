GoGoFlorist.com a Popular Choice for Valentine's Day Flowers in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- GoGoFlorist.com, one of the Thailand's most popular online florists, is now accepting pre-orders for Valentine's Day.



“Valentine's Day is one day when we receive tremendous order volume, so we're now accepting pre-orders for February 14, 2013. We offer a wide range of Valentine's Day flower bouquets, along with other fun gifts like chocolates, teddy bears and beyond! There's no better way to say 'I love you!' GoGoFlorist.com is here to help you bring a smile to your loved one's face and to make a lasting impression,” explained GoGoFlorist.com owner John Shoane



Flowers remain among the most popular Valentine's Day gifts, with more than 110 million roses purchased and delivered worldwide on the three day period from February 13 through February 15.



St. Valentine's Day's history remains unclear; there are many different theories about the holiday's origin. The most widely accepted story of Valentine's Day's origin can be traced back to 270 CE, when the Roman Empire's leader Claudius II declared that men should remain single during wars. He believed that single men were better warriors because they didn't have a wife or family to return to, which made them braver and more aggressive in battle.



But a church bishop, Bishop Valentine, defied Claudius' demands and he secretly performed wedding ceremonies for couples who sought to get married. Ultimately, Claudius learned of Bishop Valentine's secret weddings and he was executed. The date? February 14. He was later declared a saint.



Notably, Valentine's Day didn't become an official holiday in 1537. That's when Britain's King Henry VII made an official declaration that February 14 would mark St. Valentine's Day.



GoGoFlorist.com works with a network of high-quality floral shops throughout Thailand, so customers can send fresh flowers to literally anywhere in Thailand, whether the recipient is in a tiny village or a large city. Same-day delivery is available for all orders placed by 4:00 p.m. local time.



About GoGoFlorist.com

GoGoFlorist.com provides a fun and unique delivery confirmation service too. They'll take a photograph of the recipient posing with their flowers, so customers will enjoy a fun and memorable delivery confirmation!



To learn more, visit www.GoGoFlorist.com.