GoGoFlorist.com Now Accepting Orders for Valentine's Day

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- GoGoFlorist.com, which offers same-day delivery throughout all of Thailand, is now accepting orders for Valentine's Day 2013.



“Few things say 'I love you' like a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers! They're one of the most popular Valentine's Day gifts, so we're now accepting pre-orders for February 14, 2013. We look forward to providing our Valentine's Day clients with the unmatched, high-quality service that we're so well known for at GoGoFlorist.com,” explained GoGoFlorist.com owner John Shoane.



Whether senders wish to purchase a dozen red roses, flowers with a teddy bear, or a trio of flowers, chocolates and a Valentine's Day-themed teddy bear, GoGoFlorist.com can assist. They have dozens of Valentine's Day arrangements that are sure to bring a smile to the recipient's face, while their affordable prices are sure to bring a smile to the sender's face as well.



GoGoFlorist.com maintains a massive network of high-quality floral shops throughout Thailand, enabling them to provide fresh flower deliveries on Valentine's Day and beyond. So whether the recipient is in urban Bangkok or a rural village, GoGoFlorist.com will ensure that the recipient's beautiful fresh flowers arrive in a timely manner.



In addition, GoGoFlorist.com offers a unique service: if the recipient agrees, the deliveryman will take a photo of the recipient holding their flowers. The photo is then emailed to the individual who placed the order. It's a fun and unique form of delivery confirmation.



About GoGoFlorist.com

GoGoFlorist.com takes pride in its ability to deliver anywhere in Thailand, and they offer same-day delivery service for orders placed before 4:00 p.m. local time. Deliveries can be sent between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., seven days a week, 365 days a year.



As an English language-based platform, GoGoFlorist.com makes it simple and convenient for Westerners and other individuals located outside of Thailand to place orders for friends and family in Thailand.



For added convenience, GoGoFlorist.com accepts credit card payments and they also accept payments via Paypal, making the ordering process secure, quick and extremely convenient.



To learn more, visit http://www.GoGoFlorist.com.



Contact: John Shoane

info@gogoflorist.com