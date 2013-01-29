Gogoflorist.com Offers Flowers to Symbolize Love and Admiration During Valentine's Day in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Flowers mainly symbolize love and admiration during Valentine’s Day. In Thailand, Valentine’s Day is one of the most awaited events and considered as a grand festival for lovers. People in Thailand are usually in a festive mood in during this special occasion as it is also in the month of Chinese New Year. They celebrate it with extra fervor and enthusiasm. Flower then, play a significant role during this occasion. Adults, teens and even Thai children give the people they like and love with flowers to symbolize their adoration.



There are actually types of flowers that symbolize many meanings. Men may tend to give flowers as they usually represent beauty. Perhaps, the reason why they give flowers is that they are just giving a visual commentary on their beautiful relationship. In Thailand, guys give flowers to ladies they admire to express how beautiful and wonderful person they are to be liked.



To state a fact, flowers have a cultural significance for romance. A red rose usually represent true love. So guys giving red roses may usually express how they like much the lady they admire. Hence, burgundy roses may represent an unconscious beauty. Those guys who are well-informed about meanings of flowers may give this rose to persons they find beautiful inside. They greatly appreciate the beauty that is skin-deep. In addition, sunflowers represent purity and lofty thoughts, daisies represent innocence, faith, and loyal love, and yellow tulips represent hopeless love. Moreover, orchids represent refined beauty, a coriander for lust, and yellow roses for friendship, joy, dying love, infidelity and heartbreak. There are really lots that a flower symbolizes.



As these flowers play a significant role in Thai courtship and Valentine’s Day celebration, there are numerous flower shops found in the country. It is a common practice for Thai people, most especially teens to include in their Valentine’s Day celebration activities such as exchanging gifts and romantic dates. Thai guys would usually present the lady they admire beautifully decorated flower bouquets, teddy bears, candies, and chocolates.



Valentine’s Day in Thailand is taken very seriously and the easiest to participate in this sweet celebration is just to send flowers, a bouquet or a basket, together with little love things such as chocolates and teddy bears.



