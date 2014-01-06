Gohorsebackriding.Com Offers Family Discounts for Horseback Riding Enthusiasts

Silver Spring, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Horseback riding enthusiasts would find the Maryland-based GoHorsebackRiding.com a preferred source for learning the essential tenets of horse riding. The horseback riding training school allows horse-riding beginners to learn and explore everything about horse riding by customizing its courses with fun activities. The company has just recently announced huge family discounts for interested horse-riding learners.



A company official told us about the pricing structure of different courses, “Those interested in having a pleasurable horse riding learning experience may now avail multiple discounts for families at our horse riding facilities. We have a dedicated team of highly experienced trainers and instructors, who strive to teach horseback riding to interested individuals with immense pleasure and dedication. Learners may choose their preferred course from a bevy of options like group, semi-private or private lessons. However, we would like to inform you that those preferring to join group courses would need to pay $45 per lesson for a 13-week course. Specially customized beginner and advanced courses provide enough information and experience of horse riding. If, by any chance, you miss a lesson, you could avail our liberal make-up policy to learn things for a nominal fee.”



The company has tie-ups with various equestrian clubs and centers, which flaunt beautiful, large farmlands to allow trainees a perfect background for their horseback riding lessons. Once trainees enroll with us, our highly experience trainers and instructors would provide them with the best training at nearest Equestrian centers. For years now, the company has strived hard to make the horseback riding learning process easier for learners.



The company executive further told us about the experience level of its trainers, “Our affiliated centers provided high quality horseback training to interested trainees. Our dedicated team of experienced and certified trainers is proficient in teaching the essential tenets of horseback riding, which primarily include hunt sear, dressage, eventing, jumpers, western, endurance riding, balance seat and pleasure riding. All the instructors and trainers are certified through Mike Smith’s Instructor School. In order to ensure that our lessons are fresh, fun and educational, we keep updating our course content and methodology on a regular basis.”



If you wish to know more about family discounts and other offers, you can click here.



About GoHorsebackRiding.com

The Maryland-based GoHorsebackRiding.com is a trustworthy horseback riding resource for kids and adults. The horse riding school offers horseback riding lessons and dedicated equestrian summer camps to those who wish to be conversant with the essentials of horse riding. GoHorsebackRiding.com has tie-ups with several Equestrian Centers in and around Maryland, which strive to cater to myriad needs and requirements of horseback riding enthusiasts. For more than 70 years, the one-stop source for horseback riding courses has been allowing learners to explore fun, fitness and friendship aspects of this amazing sport. The Maryland based institution focuses on providing detailed lessons on how to ride safely and correctly. Several Equestrian Centers across Maryland offer dedicated camps, boarding facilities, horse sales and Equi-Lease programs to interested individuals. If you wish to know more about GoHorsebackRiding.com, you can visit their official website.



Contact details

Contact page: http://www.gohorsebackriding.com/contactus.html

Website: http://www.gohorsebackriding.com/