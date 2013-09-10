Going on the Scenic Interstate 5 Break

Buttonwillow, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- It cannot be helped that, at one point in your life, you would need to travel from one state to the next. This means that, there would come a time when you have to pass by an interstate highway. If you are in the state of California, one of the major interstates that you would probably have to use would be the Interstate 5.



The Interstate 5 is considered to be one of the most used north-south highway in the Pacific coast. Spanning more than a thousand miles, the Interstate 5 connects such cities as San Diego, Sta. Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Redding, and Stockton. Since the Interstate 5 stretches for miles, travelling through it would mean you might want to take a short break along the way. One place where you can rest your weary feet would be the town of Buttonwillow.



Buttonwillow was originally called Buena Vista but the name was changed due to the presence of the buttonbush which tends to resemble the buttonwillow. Although it happens to be a small town, Buttonwillow is strategically located in the middle of the scenic Interstate 5. This means that tourists and locals alike can stay at any of the Buttonwillow CA hotels in the area should they find themselves tired from traversing the highway.



One of the Bakersfield CA hotels that you might want to try is the Ecodo Lodge Inn & Suites. The Econo Lodge Inn & Suites welcomes guests with such amenities as free continental breakfast, free local calls, free use of the copy and the fax machine, free use of the outdoor pool, and use of guest laundry services. All rooms also come with cable/ satellite TV, access to high-speed Internet, and individual A/C as well as heater unit.



For reservation or to know more about Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, visit http://www.dodbusopps.com/57075/23.htm



For Media Contact:

Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Buttonwillow, CA

20688 Tracy Avenue, Buttonwillow, CA, US, 93206

Phone: (661) 764-5207

Fax: (661) 764-6875

http://www.dodbusopps.com/57075/23.htm