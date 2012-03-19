Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- The Robertson Private Investment Group is to assist in raising $20 million capital for capital growth of the International Asset Management Group of Miami Florida. The Robertson group out of Beverly Hills, CA, with offices in New York, is managed by Daniel Robertson, (CEO). Clients wishing to find out more about taking their companies public may find out more information through their website www.ipo-experts.com. The Robertson Private Investment Group will be advising on asset management, IPO and regulatory SEC filings. Their team of professionals can provide clients with a turn-key public company, registered with the SEC & FINRA.



Going public means a growth in capital for interested companies. Public stock may be used as currency for asset acquisition, and are usually valued more highly than private companies.



About the Robertson Private Investment Group:



Robertson Private Investment Group provides a complete and easily understood range of services to help their clients with their IPO and marketing requirements. Clients range from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.



The group are independently owned and offer in-house PR, print, online and offline marketing. When registered with Robertson Investment you may expect your company to be listed on a number of Exchanges – including the London Stock Exchange, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and Pink Sheets among others.



Experienced professionals are on hand to provide guidance to clients along every step. For a free consultation or if you would like additional information on the going public process, please contact The Robertson Private Investment Group.



A dedicated marketing department is available to clients to assist in building any size of campaign necessary to help build their business and include discounted services such as direct mail, email, social media, celebrity endorsements, print, and outdoor advertising.