Furniture Store Dedicated to "Going Green," Helping the Environment

North Yorkshire Middlesbrough, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2011 -- Nowadays, both people and businesses are striving to make choices that will be better for the environment. From driving hybrid cars to drinking out of refillable water bottles, to using less electricity and recycling, “going green” has become both a common term and goal.



Barker and Stonehouse, based in Tees Valley, is currently doing all it can to help reduce the size of its carbon footprint. The contemporary furniture store is starting by changing the type of lighting rigs it uses in its showrooms across the country, as well as running a successful furniture recycling program.



Across all the company’s showrooms, standard 75 watt bulbs are being removed and replaced with 35 watt or fewer lamps that last two years, much longer than the lifespan of a standard bulb.



The result is a slightly softer lighting effect in showrooms, but a major saving on both the planet and Barker and Stonehouse’s fuel bills.



For the furniture retailer, going green was an easy choice to make.



“We’re always looking at ways of reducing our carbon footprint, and we got to the point where we couldn’t reduce it anymore without doing something major,” said Vince Lithgo, operations manager at Barker and Stonehouse.



“That was when we decided on changing the showroom lighting, and it’s the biggest reduction we can possibly make.”



In addition, Lithgo said, thanks to a partnership with Hartlepool-based charity OFCA (Owton Fens Community Association) Barker and Stonehouse has helped customers recycle up to 70 tonnes of unwanted mattresses, sofas and large cabinets.



“It’s been a huge success,” Lithgo said. “We take away customers’ unwanted furniture when we deliver their new items, and so far, with help from OFCA, we’ve been able to recycle a significant amount.”



So far, the new lighting scheme has been installed in the furniture company’s showrooms in Knaresborough, Hull, and Darlington and Leeds, making dramatic reductions in not only CO2 emissions but also energy and the company’s fuel bills.



Lithgo said that the low energy lighting will save 441,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy and 189 tonnes of CO2 per annum.



“That’s enough electricity to power over 93 average UK homes for a year, and enough carbon dioxide to fill 189 three bedroomed homes,” he said.



Next, the furniture store will turn its attention to the Newcastle showroom with installation of the low energy lighting rigs. Estimates indicate that this could result in the biggest savings yet.



The drive to reduce the company’s carbon footprint is part of a five year strategy, implemented in 2006, in which Barker and Stonehouse aims to cut its energy usage significantly.



For more information on Barker and Stonehouse, please visit http://www.barkerandstonehouse.co.uk