Gold 2 Cash's Gunn Highway Branch to Celebrate 1st Anniversary

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Gold2Cash’s Gunn Highway branch will be celebrating their 1st Anniversary on July 1, 2013. Gold2Cash is one of the top retail centers specializing in gold, silver and platinum. They are widely recognized for their haggle-free and highly professional services. There are over 11 Gold2Cash stores from Florida to Maryland.



Gold2Cash has been in business for four years and opened their first branch in Cape Coral on June 1, 2009. They buy virtually anything gold, silver or platinum regardless of condition or age! You can bring in your old, broken, unused jewelry, flatware, dental and coins. They always test and weigh as you watch and provide free professional estimates on the items you want to sell.



Gold2Cash is dedicated to contributing too many charities such as the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, National Hospice Foundation and more. When you sell your gold, silver and platinum to Gold2Cash, a portion of every dollar goes directly to local and national charities.



“We are happy to be celebrating the 1st anniversary of our Gunn Highway branch. This celebration would not be possible without the commitment and dedication of our staff. We also could not have been in the business for this long without the trust and loyalty that our clients have invested in us. This is a celebration of our commitment to high quality, no- pressure service for our clients as we look foreword to more anniversaries not only at this branch but at all Gold2cash centers.” - Robert Lovett, Owner



About Gold2Cash

Gold2Cash is a professional gold exchange center with over 11 branches in Florida. Gold2Cash has been in the gold exchange business for over 4 years and has established a reputation for outstanding customer service. They offer the highest possible rate for your gold, silver or platinum. They are known for their haggle free atmosphere and fair offers that no other gold exchange retailer can match. Gold2Cash is committed to a business model which caters to the best interest of their clients.



