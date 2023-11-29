Gold and Silver Jewelry Market May See a Big Move : Silpada Designs, Avon Products, Wellendorff, Bucherer Group

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Gold and Silver Jewelry Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Gold and Silver Jewelry market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc. (United States), Silpada Designs, Inc. (United States), Tiffany & Co (United States), CAROLEE LLC (United States), Avon Products, Inc (U.K.) , DYRBERG/KERN (Denmark) , Wellendorff (Germany) , Gerhard D. Wempe (Germany) , Pomellato (Italy) , Bucherer Group (Switzerland), Cartier (France)



Scope of the Report of Gold and Silver Jewelry

Jewellery refers to ornaments which include earrings, neckless, bracelets, pendants, stones, rings and metals. Jewellery is available in the form of gold, silver, diamond, platinum and gems. Upsurging demand of jewellery on Retail and e-commerce platform will help to boost the global gold and silver jewellery market. Rise in disposable income and growing female workforce population is driving the market growth



According to a study by World Gold Council, gold in 2048 will bring tighter industry -leading experts from across the globe to analyse how the gold market is set to evolve in the next 30 years. It is also estimated that middle class in China and India, combined with broader economic growth, will have a significant impact on gold demand.



According to report global demand for gold is 1,000 tons more than the supply. There is no new mining capacity going through and as most of the gold is being recycled.



Gold are subjected to stringent rules and regulations as they are the precious ornaments. In UK the Financial Conduct Authority regulates the conduct of several organizations involved in the gold market, including: Exchanges (e.g. The London Precious Metals Exchange (LME), bullion banks, the â€œclearingâ€ banks, financial advisors, and investment and wealth managers.



In March 2018, Helca Mining acquires Klondex mines, a leading low-cost U.S silver producer, with a significant portfolio in silver and an emerging force in the gold industry.

In September 2018, Barrick and Randgold $18 billion merger, two leading gold mining companies have entered in deal creating one company with greatest concentration of tier one gold assets in the whole world.



The Global Gold and Silver Jewelry Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Gold Jewelry (Yellow gold, White gold, Rose gold and Green gold), Silver jewelry (Fine .999 silver, Sterling .925 Silver, Argentium Silver and Non-Tarnish Alloys, Coin Silver, Normal Silver, Silver-filled, Silver Plated, Nickel Silver, Tribal Silver and Mexican Silver)), End users (Men, Women)



Market Opportunities:

- High Investment in Gold and Silver during Wedding and Special Events

- New Design with Technology Innovation

- Mobile App for Gold Investment



Market Drivers:

- Growing Number of Women Population

- Rising Middle Class Family Population

- Increase the beauty and Stylish looks



Market Trend:

- Changing Lifestyle and Consumer preferences

- Use of gold Across Energy, Healthcare and Technology is Changing at a Faster Pace



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



