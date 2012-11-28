MetalsExchange Goes Live by Offering No Listing Fee Gold Auctions

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- MetalsExchange.co, an online Gold & Silver Marketplace, is pleased to announce the launching of their new precious metals auction website. Effective immediately and open to the general public, users can now list their precious metals, bullion, bars and more at absolutely no cost.



Signups are now open to the public via email, Facebook accounts, as well as Twitter accounts. MetalsExchange.co features the following:



- No listing fees

- Free images

- Fully customizable auctions

- Google Search SEO for each auction

- Buy It Now functions

- Easy Signup

- Low 1.5% final value fees

- Watchlist

- Easy Social Media Sharing of each auction



MetalsExchange.co offers the internet a new way to buy and sell illiquid investments such as gold coins, gold bars, silverware, silver coins and much more. With the launch of the new Gold and Silver auction site, MetalsExchange.co expects even more free features in the near future including free storefronts for members to open free stores.



Rebekah Hudson, owner and operator of MetalsExchange.co states, "With very few options out there and due to the increasing demand of precious metals, we just knew this was something that we had to get up and running as soon as possible. We're excited to give the public a new means to buy and sell gold and silver without getting killed by fees."



With no listing fees and final value fees fixed at 1.5%, MetalsExchange.co will be perhaps the cheapest destination online to buy and sell precious metals.



About MetalsExchange.co

MetalsExchange.co is a new start-up destined to become a premier Auction site to buy and sell gold, silver, platinum and more. With gold demand and record levels, MetalsExchange.co feels now is the time to increase ligquidity for the public as well as lower the cost.