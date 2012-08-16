Gold Award Winning Cotswolds Luxury Holiday Homes Offer

Cirencester, Gloucestershire -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Lower Mill Estate, the up-market Cotswolds location of exclusive holiday homes set in 550 acres of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.



Freehold plots start from as low as £300,000 up to £1.4M making it very affordable to own one of the very finest of these award winning designs.



Part of a development of 46 ultra modern luxury holiday homes, UK luxury holiday home seekers can choose from the new ‘Cube House’, a contemporary 4 bedroom villa with open loggia and balcony above; the new, sustainable, luxury apartments, the latest addition to this stunning collection of bespoke lakeside living; or ‘The Hide’, a two storey, 4 bedroomed home, designed, as the name implies, to blend harmoniously into the surrounding countryside; or the ‘Lake House’, widely regarded as an outstanding example of architectural excellence, designed by the world-renowned architect, Richard Reid.



For those luxury holiday home seekers UK bound, who seek an über-contemporary getaway, there’s the ‘Glass House’, the ‘Boat House’ or the ‘Skydeck’ with its open 4th storey for panoramic views. The popular Cotswolds Barn style is ideal for traditionalists who seek the quintessential Cotswolds experience.



Lower Mill has been increasingly building its name as a celebrity hang out, for artists and celebrities, but it is most popular among people who have been through the ‘idyllic cottage in the country’ scenario and found it a recipe for boredom and isolation. The Lower Mill Estate offers second-home developments for like-minded people who appreciate the value of cutting edge architecture blended with countryside living in a community enclave.



This development’s award winning designs are recognised as some of the best that holiday homes in UK sought-after locations have to offer. Winner of the Evening Standard “New Homes Award Winner”, the Daily Telegraph’s “Your New Home Award”, World Business “Green Business Award”, “What House 2011”, and the Daily Mail “Best Development” Gloucestershire”, these luxury holiday homes are renowned for their cutting edge architecture exclusively designed for countryside living.



At only 1hr 20mins by train into London, those lucky enough to have a ringside seat at the Olympics, London 2012, can enjoy a relaxing holiday away from the hustle of the City and still enjoy the show based at these luxury holiday homes: UK splendor at its very best.



Lower Mill Estate

Somerford Keynes Nr Cirencester

Gloucestershire

UK GL7 6BG

Tel: +44 (0)1285 869 489

Fax: +44 (0)1285 869 603

E-mail: info@lowermillestate.com

http://www.lowermillestate.com/