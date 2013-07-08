Gold Bond Pest Control Partners with WildFire Marketing

Corinth, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Gold Bond Pest Control, a full service pest control and extermination firm specializing in bed bug treatment in Corinth, MS, has formed a partnership with WildFire Marketing, a comprehensive web marketing firm specializing in location-based search engine optimization, in order to expand its online presence.



As bed bugs become an issue in the summer months, Gold Bond Pest Control is reaching out to potential homeowners who may be at risk for a bed bug infestation. Gold Bond Pest Control offers control and extermination services regarding a number of pests, including roaches, beetles, ants, rats, mice and termites, however during warmer weather, its focus becomes more intent on bed bugs. The company offers experienced, effective bed bug treatment in Corinth, MS to homeowners dealing with a bed bug infestation, as well as those at risk.



“Bed bugs are predominantly a problem in the summer months because they’re more active,” says Johnny Coombs, Owner of Gold Bond Pest Control. “We typically deal with these pests more often than any others when warmer weather begins to set in. We generally advise homeowners to wash their sheets and have their mattresses cleaned to avoid an infestation, however the best way to ensure that one doesn’t already exist is to call us for a bed bug treatment in Corinth, MS.”



Aside from being an expert in bed bug eradication, Gold Bond Pest Control also offers a number of services geared towards other pests, including small rodents. The experienced firm is certified to work with Sentricon and is a member of the Mississippi Pest Control Association. Gold Bond Pest Control also services commercial facilities through liquid treatments and bates.



In forming a partnership with WildFire Marketing, Gold Bond Pest Control has taken the first necessary step towards improving its online visibility and cultivating an extensive virtual presence. Through WildFire’s services, the company will improve its local search engine rankings through the provision of optimized content, including a rich new website interface with seamless navigation and a recurring source of relevant content through its blog.



“We’re partnering with WildFire to help get the word out about our services, particularly bed bug treatments and control,” says Coombs. “Summer is a time for increased pest activity and because of this, more and more people are searching for an experienced extermination company. When people take to the Web to search for one, we’re aiming for Gold Bond Pest Control to be at the top of their search list.”



To learn more about WildFire, its expertise or for more information on its services through WildFire Backoffice, please visit http://www.gowildfire.com/.



To learn more about Gold Bond Pest Control and its services, or to request an inspection from a certified pest control specialist, please visit goldbondpestcontrolcorinth.com.