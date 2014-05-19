Gold Coast City Flowers (The Flower Garden) Now Offering Mesmerizing Range of Wedding Flowers in Gold Coast

Bundall, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Gold Coast City Flowers (The Flower Garden), now announces mesmerizing range of wedding flower in Gold Coast. They offer comprehensive services so that the customers get the wedding flowers as per their choice. They meticulously take into details the color, size, styles and variety of flowers. To make things easier, they also offer consultation services to the customers in order to get the right flower for that special day.



They are absolutely transparent that’s why they call their customers to make a face to face appointment to discuss the arrangement of flower they want. A telephonic conversation or a set of e-mails may work, but things won’t be clearer. In order to provide the customers a clear and vivid picture of the wedding flower, they provide photographs of wedding flowers as a sample to the customer. A customer has the full freedom to choose among the samples or the customer can also have a wedding flower arrangement via combining different color, styles and flowers to suit their aspirations.



Talking about the same, one of the representatives from the company states, “Some details of your wedding flowers can be discussed on the telephone or by exchange of emails and photographs. This may help, but the best way to ensure you get the flower arrangements you want is to make an appointment with us for a face to face personal consultation. This will ensure that no details are overlooked and there is a clear understanding of what you require.”



They offer their diligent service of flower delivery in Gold Coast. They are an eminent name not just for their mesmerizing flower arrangement they provide, but also for the kind of service they deliver. They are specialist not only in wedding flower arrangements, but also for anniversary, birthday, corporate functions and events and other such significant events.



About Gold Coast City Flowers

Gold Coast City Flowers (The Flower Garden) has been in the flower business on the Gold Coast for more than 25 years. In that time the business has operated as a Wholesale Florist, Retail Florist and Flower Market providing flowers to Retail Florists, the Public and organizations that require fresh flowers for any reason. This includes flowers for the home or business, corporate functions or events, weddings or any other occasion when fresh flowers are required. They personally supervise the quality of the work that is done.



For more information, please visit- http://goldcoastcityflowers.com.au/