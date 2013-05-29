Gold Coast Flood Deemed the Standard of Excellence in San Diego Water Damage Restoration

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Gold Coast Flood Restorations, San Diego's premiere water damage and mold remediation specialists, advise local residents to be wary of flood service companies who excel more in puffery than they do actual services - particularly those who have poor online reviews or even no reviews at all.



"In this day and age, San Diegans should be even more vigilant in regards to ensuring the service companies they engage deliver on what they promise," says a spokesperson for the flood restoration & mold mediation specialist company. They are a Christian-based, family owned and operated San Diego water damage restoration and mold remediation company, committed to excellent service in every aspect of the job.



According to the Gold Coast source, there are many large franchise operations don't really pay much attention to the quality of service they deliver, and as a result, their online reputation is suffering. Some have taken steps to regain their good name, but most others couldn't careless because they work directly with the insurance companies and do not rely on good customer relations.



"While we here at Gold Coast Flood take our customer reviews extremely seriously, our work ethics go deeper than the internet," assures the spokesperson, whose incorporated name - Integrity Flood Response - suggests, their Christian ownership instills a sense of integrity, values, and work ethics that trickle down to our very last employee.



According to the spokesperson, as a result, their customers receive honest evaluation of their situation. "If you don't have a problem, we're not going to fabricate one so we can make a dime, as they live by their motto, "Providing Service Where Honesty and Integrity are NOT Forgotten".



They believe that no matter the size of the company - small, medium or large - has to give an account for their actions whether good or bad. "Every single action we perform has a company has consequences, and the higher the quality of the service we deliver, the better the outcome for everyone," says the company source.



Citing an example, the spokesman notes that recently their technicians inspected a property that had suffered minor water damage to a water heater stand due to the fact that the tank was leaking.



"The loss had actually occurred several days prior, and the homeowner had cut a large ventilation hole in the platform and inserted a household fan. Fortunately for him, his efforts worked and we did not detect any remaining moisture after conducting a very thorough inspection. However, to our surprise, he then showed us a $2,000 estimate from a competitor given to him just prior to us arriving. They are a rather large franchised flood restoration service company.



When he realized we had a $0 estimate, he was dumfounded. Even if we had inspected his property prior to him performing the work, our estimate likely would have been half of our competitors'."



The spokesperson continued: "So, while others may claim to be the best, we here at Gold Coast can prove that we are the best. Our operation is large enough to handle flood and mold disasters on any scale."



"We have successfully completed water damage restorations for Qualcomm, Sea World, the US Navy, City of San Diego, San Diego School District and property management firms including CBRE, Grubb & Ellis, N.N. Jaeschke, and Cassidy Turley," boasts the spokesperson, who is proud to be part of a company that was prominently featured on NBC 7 San Diego after responding to a large commercial fire where approximately 6,000 gallons of water from the sprinkler system completely flooded all 3 floors of the building in the summer of 2012.



For more information on San Diego water damage restoration please visit their website at http://www.goldcoastflood.com/water-damage or call (888) 373-9243.



