Gold Coast Removalist GRC Removals Announces Continuation of 2013 Interstate Discount

Bundall, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- GRC Removals , a premier Gold Coast removalist, today announces it is extending its 2013 discount for interstate removals. Any customer who contacts GRC Removals and schedules an interstate removal will receive a 20% discount off the final bill. The discount is being made available from now until the end of December 2013, for residential and commercial property removal operations. The company operates anywhere to or from the Gold Coast to anywhere in Australia.



GRC Removals has been in the business of helping facilitate successful moves for 10 years. The company’s seasoned veterans understand the difficulties of leaving one location for another, and the intricacies involved with the whole process. When it comes down to it, interstate moving can be a stressful, challenging ordeal. Whether mapping out the details for traveling itself or facilitating everything on the big moving day, it’s clear that good preparation is necessary for a safe, successful move, especially on those journeys with long distances.



GRC Removals extends its interstate services to every part of Australia. The company can handle any size of moving job; anything to make the journey easier and more convenient. Once a customer contacts GRC Removals, a company representative will ask for an item inventory. He or she can also come out to the customer’s property for tallying everything up. Once everything has been accounted for, the customer will receive a quote from GRC Removals that is for the full interstate removal package. Multiple options will be presented so the customer can select the one that best fits his or her needs. GRC Removals will make sure the customer is aware of all details, such as item pick-up and delivery times, and other important things of which to be aware. The company offers a pre-trip packing service as well.



GRC Removals’ mission is to help their customers at each stage of planning and execution. In addition to top-grade removal services, the company is happy to give guidance for best moving practices and help organise operational details. It offers a variety of services so all of a customer’s items are transferred with care, promptness, and safety.



In general, what does GRC Removals specifically offer its customers? These include:



- Flexibility in operations and times according to customer demands

- Guarantee of showing up at the times it agrees to do so, period

- 100% dedication to customers’ needs and concerns

- Timely services and commitment to service user satisfaction

- Full range of materials for storage and packing items

- Planning and guidance services for easy moving day

- Cost-effective services

- Superior customer service in every customer interaction



All of GRC Removals’ transportation is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment for ensuring the customer’s items are transported on time and with care. The company is able to tell where its vehicles are at all times.



Customers can obtain a quick quote by visiting the listed website or calling the listed number. In most cases, the Gold Coast removalist will get back to you in 24 hours or less. The quote is provided free of charge. For full details on interstate removals visit: http://www.furnitureremovalsgoldcoast.net.au/interstate-furniture-removals



About GRC Removals

GRC Removals has built a reputation for delivering a high level of service and quality advice in the removals industry. The team at GRC Removals has a strong customer service focus and offers an affordable and friendly solution to helping customers move across Australia. Based on the Gold Coast, GRC also offers great rates on local removals and storage options.



Business: GRC Removals

Contact: Sean Robinson

Address: 9/2 Corporate Court, Bundall, QLD 4217

Phone: 07 5660 6113

Email: info@furnitureremovalsgoldcoast.net.au

Blog: http://grcremovals.tumblr.com/