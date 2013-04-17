Gold Dipped Roses That Are Perfect for Mother's Day Are Available from Company Golden Key Roses

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Golden Key Roses, an online retailer that features beautiful gold dipped roses, has just relaunched for business. The timing of the recent launch could not be any better; with Mother’s Day just around the corner, people who would like to present the special mom in their lives with a gold rose will find just what they are looking for on the website.



In addition, between now and Mother’s Day—which falls on May 12 this year—customers will receive free shipping on their orders as well as a 5 percent discount. The company is offering these deals to help ensure that anybody can more easily afford a gold dipped rose for their mom.



Golden Key Roses, which is based in San Diego, Calif., prides itself in offering the most attractive and gold roses for everlasting available. Unlike traditional roses, which wilt and have to be thrown away after just a few days, a 24K rose in gold and platinum will last and be treasured for years. The gold dipped roses are made from real roses, which are hardened and electroplated through an innovative 40-day process and dipped in pure gold. This ensures that the rose will retain its natural beauty forever.



All of the products Golden Key Roses sells are guaranteed to be top-quality, and anybody who has any questions about the gold roses is welcome to contact the team of friendly and knowledgeable customer service representatives for help.



Using the Golden Key Roses website is easy; people are welcome to visit it at any time and browse through the selection of gold roses. A list of categories is located on the left hand side of the home page; clicking on “Gold Dipped Roses” will bring up the available products. For example, the Venus Gold Dipped Semi-Open Bud Rose is about 12 inches in length and packaged in a two-piece elegant gift box. For an added touch, shoppers may add a 6-inch tall crystal vase that includes a small gold rose on the front. In addition to Mother’s Day, the gold dipped roses make wonderful gifts for Valentine’s Day, birthdays, weddings, or when somebody just wants to show others that they are special.



About Golden Key Roses

Golden Key Roses is an online retailer providing competitive prices and quality Gold Roses. The company aims to provide a memorable experience when customers shop on its online store, offering quality products with a top rated customer service. Golden Key Roses is part of Golden Key Jewelers, a local San Diego jewelry store established in 1990. For more information, please visit http://www.goldenkeyroses.com