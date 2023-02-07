Gold Fever Offers Natural Drawn Hair Extensions with Great Compatibility with Individuals' Own Hair

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- Gold Fever, a well-known provider of natural hair, offers Natural Drawn™ hair extensions with excellent compatibility with individuals' hair. Made from 100% real human hair, the extensions are a popular choice for people seeking to add length and volume to their hairstyles. The hair extensions are reusable and can last up to a year with proper care. The extensions are a great option for those looking to instantly add length and volume without the commitment of permanent extensions. Made with 100% real Indian Remy hair, the hair extensions are easier to style, colour, and maintain.



Easily attachable to your head, the hair extensions provide a natural, seamless look that can last for several months. The extensions are lightweight, comfortable, and available in a variety of colours to match your natural hair. Their high-quality product range makes them the one-stop shop for high-quality hair extensions. They source hair from the most reliable, ethical sources to ensure quality and consistency and offer total versatility and choice both for professional salons and clients. Individuals and salons looking to buy Natural Drawn™ hair extensions can check out Gold Fever's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We at Gold Fever strive to always provide you with the best. This is why we have launched our new, improved version of double-drawn hair, which we have named Natural Drawn™ or ND™. Our Natural Drawn™ hair is still double drawn but with greater advantages for the Stylist and client. Our ND™ line delivers incredible results for Stylists and their clients who will find it much easier to cut, manage and style because it blends more naturally with the client's own hair."



Gold Fever is one of the most renowned providers of natural hair extensions in the UK. The company has gained a massive reputation for providing high-quality natural hair extensions at competitive prices. The company has stood the test of time and has cemented itself as one of the UK and Worlds leading hair extension suppliers. In addition to providing hair extensions, the company also helps you locate the perfect saloons for all your hair needs.



About Gold Fever

Gold Fever is quickly becoming the new market leader in the luxury hair extensions sector. The company's exclusive formulas, their unique knowledge of processing hair and avant-garde technology allow them to offer the best extensions people can find in today's global market, thus asserting their commitment to excellence and ethicality. Gold Fever uses only the finest Indian hair, 100% ethical and traceable. The organisation personally oversees what they buy and how it is processed in their facilities and scrupulously follows every phase of the transformation process.



For more information, please visit: https://goldfever.com



