London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2022 -- A well-renowned provider of hair extensions, Gold Fever offers Natural Drawn™ hair extensions in the UK & Ireland. Specialising in Luxury 100% Real Human hair extensions they have something for everyone's needs. Their high-quality product range makes them the one stop shop. Quality and value for money are the keys to their products, they source hair from the finest hair markets ensuring it is ethically source and hand processed to give you the best quality available for your money.



The company offers an extensive array of vibrant colours. With Remy, the cuticles are kept intact. Each strand is collected to maintain the natural alignment of the hair's growth, meaning it is tangle-free and full of life. Hair saloons looking to buy hair extensions for people can look at Gold Fever's website for more information.



Gold Fever is one of the most sought-after providers of hair extensions in the British Isles. The company has stood the test of time and has cemented itself as one of the UK and Worlds leading hair extension suppliers. The organisation has a large existing, loyal customer base who have remained with them since their inception due to their outstanding customer service and excellent quality of hair and hair extension accessories.



Talking about their Natural Drawn™ hair extensions, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We at Gold Fever strive to always provide you with the best. This is why we have launched our new, improved version of double drawn hair which we have named Natural Drawn™ or ND™. Whether it's volume, length, or both, our new ND™ line delivers incredible results for Stylists and their clients who will find it much easier to cut, manage and style because it blends more naturally with the clients' own hair."



About Gold Fever

Gold Fever is quickly becoming the new market leader in the luxury hair extensions sector. The company's exclusive formulas, their unique knowledge of processing hair and avant-garde technology allow them to offer the best extensions people can find in today's global market, thus asserting their commitment to excellence and ethicality. Gold Fever uses only the finest Indian hair, 100% ethical and traceable. The organisation personally oversees what they buy and how it is processed in their facilities, and scrupulously follows every phase of the transformation process.



For more information, please visit: https://goldfever.com



