Gold Fever Offers Ombré Hair Extensions Made with a Special Bleaching Technique

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- Gold Fever, a well-renowned provider of hair extensions, offers ombré hair extensions that are made using a special bleaching technique. Their clip-in extensions are made with a specialist salon colouring technique that recreates the look of natural hair. The hair is extremely silky and nourished even after many washes. The extensions can be easily styled, blow-dried, and curled in the same way as your real hair. The products are made with 100% Remy human hair for a long-lasting, luxury finish that blend in effortlessly and boosts the tones of your hair and skin.



The soft, manageable, and tangle-free hair extensions are made with long-lasting 100% Remy human hair. The extensions are therefore easy to blend with your own hair and to style in whichever way you prefer. The ombré extensions can pump up the volume of your hair and you can enjoy even more length in a range of ravishing dip dye, and graduated shades. The extensions are designed for easy application and removal as you can simply clip in your wefts using comfortable clips. Individuals and companies looking to buy ombré hair extensions can go to Gold Fever's website for more information.



Talking about the ombré hair, a representative for the company stated, "The vast range of Gold Fever extensions also includes extensions with a balayage effect; natural hair which gradually and softly blends from one colour to another. This type of hair is available in different shades and Gold Fever gives ample freedom of customisation; from light to dark or vice versa, Gold Fever balayage extensions are made with a special bleaching technique in our Indian factories by our passionate colour experts."



Gold Fever is one of the most sought-after providers of hair extensions in the UK. The company is proud of their products and all of their human hair is sourced from ethically sound suppliers from around the world. The organisation guarantees great quality 100% Remy human hair extensions with a great price tag to match. In addition to providing great quality hair extensions, the company also helps individuals find salons for an amazing service.



About Gold Fever

Gold Fever is quickly becoming the new market leader in the luxury hair extensions sector. The company's exclusive formulas, their unique knowledge of processing hair and avant-garde technology allow them to offer the best extensions people can find in today's global market, thus asserting their commitment to excellence and ethicality. Gold Fever uses only the finest Indian hair, 100% ethical and traceable. The organisation personally oversees what they buy and how it is processed in their facilities, and scrupulously follows every phase of the transformation process.



For more information, please visit: https://goldfever.com



Social Media Profiles



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goldfeverofficial/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goldfeverluxuryhair/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GoldFeverHair

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.it/goldfeverhair/