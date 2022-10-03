Gold Fever Offers Special Double Drawn Hair Guaranteeing Exceptional Volume at Ends

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2022 -- Gold Fever, a well-renowned provider of hair extensions in the UK, offers special double-drawn hair that guarantees exceptional volume at ends. Made from real human hair, these extensions can be styled just like your own hair and will blend in seamlessly with your natural hair. Whether you want long and luxurious locks or a shorter do with a lot of volume, hair extensions give you the ability to completely transform your look in a matter of minutes. Their extensions are stylish, versatile, and give you the option to switch up your style without damaging your hair.



Made from real Indian hair, the hair extensions are made from 100% human hair and are available in a variety of different colours, textures, and lengths. Their Remy human hair extensions are available in a variety of lengths and colours to suit all hairstyles and preferences. The hair extensions make it easy to add as much volume as you need in just a few minutes, in the comfort of your own home. Whether you want hair extensions for daily wear or a special occasion, Gold Fever has the perfect natural extensions for you.



A representative from the company stated, "Our Special Double Drawn, Indian Remy hair is carefully worked by hand in order to obtain the exact same length from top to bottom. Hair of this type forms an exceptional amount of volume on the ends of the hair, guaranteeing unparalleled volume for hairstyles with heavy, blunt cuts which require dramatic volume. The superior quality of Gold Fever ND™ hair guarantees a shine and an incomparable comb-ability; the hair is extremely silky and nourished even after many washes."



Gold Fever is one of the most sought-after providers of natural hair extensions in the UK. The company has gained a massive reputation for providing high-quality natural hair extensions at competitive prices. The company has stood the test of time and has cemented itself as one of the UK and the World's leading hair extension suppliers. In addition to helping you find the perfect salons, the company also provides you with hair extensions.



About Gold Fever

Gold Fever is quickly becoming the new market leader in the luxury hair extensions sector. The company's exclusive formulas, their unique knowledge of processing hair and avant-garde technology allow them to offer the best extensions people can find in today's global market, thus asserting their commitment to excellence and ethicality. Gold Fever uses only the finest Indian hair, 100% ethical and traceable. The organisation personally oversees what they buy and how it is processed in their facilities, and scrupulously follows every phase of the transformation process.



