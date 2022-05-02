Gold Fever Offers Special Double Drawn Hair with Exceptional Softness and Shine

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- A well-known provider of natural hair, Gold Fever offers Special Double Drawn hair with the exceptional amount of volume on the ends. They source hair from the most reliable, ethical sources to ensure quality and consistency, and offer total versatility and choice both for professional salons and clients. Made of 100% high quality Remy Indian hair, the durable hair is hand selected, and is carefully preserved for smooth, manageable hair full of life and volume.



The company specialises in providing the finest quality intact Remy hair from India that can add an extra layer of beauty to people. Super luxurious, the highest quality of Remy hair has brilliant shiny lustre for the ultimate healthy looking hair. The innovative application method makes the extensions perfectly invisible and preserves the clients' natural hair for the entire duration, even during the removal process. Saloons and individuals looking to buy Special Double Drawn hair can check out Gold Fever's website for more information.



Talking about their Special Double Drawn hair, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our Special Double Drawn, Indian Remy hair is carefully worked by hand to obtain the exact same length from top to bottom. Hair of this type forms an exceptional amount of volume on the ends of the hair, guaranteeing unparalleled volume if and when hairstyles with heavy, blunt cuts are required or when the dramatic volume is desired on the very ends."



Gold Fever is one of the most renowned providers of natural hair extensions in the UK. The company has gained a massive reputation for providing high-quality natural hair extensions at competitive prices. The company has stood the test of time and has cemented itself as one of the UK and Worlds leading hair extension suppliers. In addition to providing hair extensions, the company also helps you locate the perfect saloons for all your hair needs.



About Gold Fever

Gold Fever is quickly becoming the new market leader in the luxury hair extensions sector. The company's exclusive formulas, their unique knowledge of processing hair and avant-garde technology allow them to offer the best extensions people can find in today's global market, thus asserting their commitment to excellence and ethicality. Gold Fever uses only the finest Indian hair, 100% ethical and traceable. The organisation personally oversees what they buy and how it is processed in their facilities, and scrupulously follows every phase of the transformation process.



