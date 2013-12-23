Gold Hedge Announces Best Rated Gold IRA Company for Investors

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Gold has captivated the human imagination since the dawn of civilization. Its unique properties of rarity, purity and its transient gleam have made it one of the most valuable metals on earth, and it has remained so for the entirety of its history. To this day, gold continues to rise in value as the paper currency steadily devalues owing to inflation. In tough economic times, it is no wonder then that more and more people are looking to translate their investments and IRAs into precious metals. Gold Hedge helps people do just that with top quality advice and guidance, and has recently named Regal Assets their recommended provider.



In their article “Best Rated Gold IRA Company”, Gold Hedge explains that Regal Assets is the best precious metals investment company and provide a full break down of how their operation is unique, how it works, the costs involved, the company’s reputation and their promise to customers to make individuals feel confident investing with them.



The site also offers introductory articles explaining why individuals should protect their investments with gold and precious metals, and information on gold and silver prices relative to paper dollars to give individuals an indication grounded in reality of what they can expect the future of their investment to look like if in gold or paper.



A spokesperson for Gold Hedge explained, “We ask a simple question here at Gold Hedge and it is one that is equally important for every individual that visits the site: which Gold IRA Company is right for you? We truly believe that in 90% of cases, Regal Assets is the answer to that question, owing to their excellent customer service and superior investment strategies. They are also a powerful and established player in the industry and carry the trust and authority appropriate to their years in the business, so individuals can be confident they won’t be messed around.”



About Gold Hedge

Gold Hedge is one of the most trusted online resource for the most concise, up-to-date gold and gold investment information. They offer a comprehensive collection of insider information and make their readers’ continued investment success their goal. Whether readers are just getting into gold and precious metals investment or are trying to improve their gold IRA, Gold Hedge has the information and solutions to hand. For more information, please visit: http://goldhedge.org/