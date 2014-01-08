Gold Hedge Launches New Specialist Investment Advice for Precious Metal IRA's

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- With the economic downturn showing few signs of lifting, the value of paper currencies has come under scrutiny. Indeed, the value of gold and the value of the paper dollar have gone in opposite directions, with gold and precious metals more valuable than ever as inflation devalues the paper currency. Because of this, more people are turning to precious metal investments for their IRA and other investment accounts. However, this has caused no shortage of scams beginning to take advantage of the new interest in gold. Gold Hedge is a web resource center for precious metal investments that sheds light on the best and worst of this investment opportunity.



Gold Hedge features informative editorials on precious metal investment, including putting scams in the spotlight to expose how they take advantage of people. The company also recommends high quality, respected gold and precious metals investment companies with which readers can safely convert their IRA.



Gold Hedge also includes articles on Gold and Silver Prices, Gold Ira Rollovers and more, and enjoys a position as an authority in their field at a time when more people than ever are seeking precious metal investment. They have responded to this need by regularly updating their resource center with the latest news and information.



A spokesperson for Gold Hedge explained, “We are proud to offer one of the most comprehensive knowledge bases on precious metal investment on the internet, with our full suite of high quality, original and insightful editorials that evaluate precious metal fund providers, give advice on how best to invest and warn against scams. There has never been a better single space in which individuals interested in this topic to find the information they need, and we are fortunate enough to enjoy a time when more people than ever wish to find out about what we are experts in.”



About Gold Hedge

Gold Hedge is a premium online resource for the most concise, up-to-date gold and gold investment information. They offer the most comprehensive collection of information in the industry and make their readers’ continued investment success their goal. Whether readers are just getting into gold and precious metals investment or are trying to enhance their gold IRA, Gold Hedge has the information and solutions to hand. For more information, please visit: http://goldhedge.org/