Gold IRA Guide Warns That Gold Prices Could Spike Due to South African Labor Dispute

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Gold is one oldest and purest of the metals available on earth, and throughout the ages has always been the best and most secure way to store wealth. It is no surprise then that today, it seems like a good investment for those seeking to secure their retirement. Gold IRA Guide is an online presence that recommends such a course of action for those who wish to strengthen their retirement account in case of another systemic collapse like the one in 2008. The website offers advice, guidance, and industry insider news to help individuals use the power of precious metals to their advantage. The quality of their editorial content has brought it a lot of attention lately.



The site gives information on many different kinds of Individual Retirement Account, and how these can be best utilised by investing in precious metals such as gold and silver, and offer a free gold kit to help individuals get started or learn more about the process.



The latest in their news bulletins is a detailed report on South African labor disputes. Though it may seem like a remote and dry topic to many Americans, its impact is potentially huge. South Africa is the third largest gold supplier in the world, and with no end in sight, Gold IRA Guide suggests it may be time to jump on the band wagon before a tightening supply causes a price hike.



A spokesperson for Gold IRA Guide explained, “South Africa is still a country with a lot of social and economic strife, and though it is rich in precious metals its people feel they aren’t getting a good enough deal out of their service in extracting these. These kinds of labor disputes aren’t common, and due to the unusual nature of the disruption to the gold supply, we will likely see a restriction on new gold entering the marketplace which almost always results in a price hike. Investing now will see individuals enter ahead of that upward curve so their initial investment will likely grow as the result of a shrewd investment, and comfort in retirement comes a little closer to reality.”



About Gold IRA Guide

Gold IRA Guide is an online resource for IRA holders who would like to diversify their IRA with precious metals such as gold and silver. Gold has traditionally been a sure thing to increase in value over time, giving retirees a certain future compared to more volatile investments. For more information, please visit: http://goldiraguide.org/