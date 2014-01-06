Gold IRA Investing in 2014 Made Easier with Launch of New Website GoldIRAInvesting2014.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- GoldIRAInvesting2014.com announces the launch of its new website providing helpful information about gold IRA rollover investments. Created independently by two financial advisors with over 40 years of investment experience, the new site helps investors understand the best options available for gold IRA investing in 2014.



IRAs, or individual retirement accounts, are a safe, tax-friendly way for investors to save money for retirement. In recent years, IRA accounts that allow investors to hold their funds in the form of gold bullion or gold coins have become more and more popular. These retirement accounts allow clients to invest in gold and take advantage of the safety and security found in precious metals investing.



In today's markets more and more people are turning to gold and other precious metals as secure and successful investment options to protect retirement and investment funds. As world markets continue to remain unsteady, inflation increases, and the value of the dollar continues to decline, many respected investment experts are recommending precious metal investing and gold IRA investing to their clients.



"The most effective way of hedging your portfolio against inflation is, and will always be, investing in precious metals like gold," explains an article on the new website. "Investing in gold is a great investment vehicle for everyone especially as the value of the dollar continues to fluctuate. When the value of the dollar falls in the global currency market, the price of gold increases, thereby making it a reliable investment vehicle for investors as it allows them to hedge their holdings against inflation."



When getting started, GoldIRAInvesting2014.com recommends choosing the right gold investment service based on experience, knowledge and how much help the investor will need. Some companies will help investors decide the type of gold that will be most profitable to invest in, whether bullion or coins. Because it is so important to find the right company for gold IRA investing, GoldIRAInvesting2014.com offers investment company comparisons and reviews to help readers find the best fit for their investing needs. In addition, the new site gives both novice and experienced investors the tools they need begin the process of rolling an IRA over to gold.



About GoldIRAInvesting2014.com

GoldIRAInvesting2014.com is an independent guide to gold IRA investments in 2014. Written by two financial advisers with over 40 years experience, it aims to show even beginner investors how they can use their IRA to invest in gold and other precious metals. For more information, visit http://www.goldirainvesting2014.com/.