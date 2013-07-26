Gold IRA Investments Deliver Secured and Affluent Rewards for Retirement

Chamblee, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Individual Retirement Accounts or IRAs are plans that facilitate people to save for their retirement without paying taxes. The tax is only levied when the funds are withdrawn. IRA accounts can be opened by entrepreneurs and those who are self-employed. The accounts can be traditional or Roth. In the traditional IRA the investors pay taxes when it is time to withdraw the funds while in a Roth IRA taxes are paid in the beginning when the account is opened.



401K is a savings plan meant to employees and which help them to save for their retirement with some contribution. Stocks, mutual funds and shares are extremely risky investments that fluctuate with market trends. Thus it is better to invest in gold where investors are guaranteed with good returns. Investors will never lose their savings as the value of gold is always high.



Many are transferring their 401K accounts and IRA plans into Gold IRA accounts with the help of experts. These experts assess the requirements of the people and provide them with the best options for transferring accounts, comparing with other gold brokers and transferring accounts that have been abandoned from preceding employments.



Employees who switch jobs can transfer their 401K into an IRA either by withdrawing the funds via check and depositing it in the alternate plan or by requesting for a direct transfer between two financial institutions. Those who opt for the direct transfer process are exempt from paying taxes although the financial institutions may charge a fee which can impact the transactions.



The 401K investors can also opt for the Roth IRA and taxes will be applicable based on the number of contributions that have already been taxed. People can choose real estate or other precious metals to invest in their IRA accounts.



About Gold IRA Accounts

