Gold IRA Is Your Economic Insurance Policy Say Experts of Regal Assets LLC in Latest YouTube Video

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Regal Assets, one of the leading financial services providers in the country, has recently launched a series of informative YouTube videos elaborating on how gold is the safest investment and is the ideal option for retirement funds. The company that was ranked no. 20 for financial services by Inc. Magazine last year is also offering a free Gold IRA Rollover Kit to further impart knowledge of gold investments to the general public.



One key reason for gold’s importance, according to experts at Regal Assets, is that whenever the economy has plummeted the gold value has always shown a surge in demand. A prime example being the 2008 financial crisis during which gold had an exponential increase, a rare investment opportunity. This direct dependence on gold makes it an ideal investment and a perfect solution to sustain or multiply the value of the savings.



When it comes to retirement funds, the financial experts say that a major aspect to consider is ‘inflation’. No matter the type of retirement fund if the value is in currency than the savings are susceptible to inflation and might depreciate. The experts at Real Assets state, “The only iron-clad way to protect yourself against inflation is Gold”. Hence, Gold IRA is the perfect solution to ensure that the value of the savings is in-tune with the costs.



The free Gold IRA Rollover Kit can be availed via the company’s official website, RegalGoldInvestments.com, where interested individuals will receive the kit via e-mail upon filing up a simple application form which will also register them for a lucky draw to win a free Silver Eagle. Apart from the rollover kit, extensive information regarding gold, silver and platinum investment is available on the website and is explained in layman terms such that it is easily understood by the general people who are not well versed with financial jargon.



Regal Assets is quickly becoming a preferred Gold IRA investment opportunity provider and has maintained a solid reputation amongst its clients and financial analysts alike. The company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), an AAA rating from the Business Consumer Alliance (BCA) and a 5 star rating by TrustLink based on over 425 customer feedbacks.



About Regal Assets, LLC

Regal Asset is one of the leading financial services provider in the U.S. focused on offering gold, silver and platinum based investments especially Gold IRA. The financial analysts of the company are highly reputed and are considered most reliable experts. Regal Assets recently a launched a series of YouTube videos under the channel name ‘Gold IRA Investing’ elaborating on why Gold IRA is the ideal investment opportunity.



For more information about Gold IRA, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of RegalGoldInvestments.com, please call 1-888-981-6701.