Gold IRA Recommends Gold as Investment Hedge Against Stock Market Vagaries

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Top rated New York based investment company Gold IRA published its research and assessments of the nation's top gold IRA companies today, giving high marks to Regal Assets LLC and Rosland Capital as trustworthy sources for investors seeking to diversify their retirement portfolios with hard assets such as precious metals. According to the latest quarterly Gold Demand Trends, published by the The World Gold Council, the annual worldwide investment in gold coins and bars rose 28% in 2013 from the previous year, the highest level recorded since record keeping began in 1992. Gold is widely considered a "safe haven" investment, providing a stable alternative to FOREX investments and a means to reduce tail risks in emerging markets. Gold IRA strongly recommends the inclusion of gold to baby boomer's retirement portfolios as a hedge against both inflation and stock market volatility.



"Gold has traditionally been considered a safe haven for investors," stated Andrew Pickering, Gold IRA spokesman. "With many baby boomers still seeking to recover their loses from the real estate and stock market crashes of the past decade, gold and other precious metals offer what is perhaps the best opportunity to achieve their goals. Gold hedges investors' losses in other investment sectors and remains one of the brightest growth opportunities available."



Gold IRA is known as a top provider of high caliber research and investigation. "Our analysts specialize in the sort of in-depth information gathering that is necessary for investors to be able to make wise, informed decisions," said Pickering. Gold IRA focuses specifically on discovering trustworthy, legitimate and reputable precious metals investment sources. Their recent Regal Assets review and Rosland Capital review provide pertinent information to and comparisons of Gold IRA companies offering gold bullion and coin (as well as other precious metals) investment expertise and services. Location, history, hours of operations and products offered are reviewed as well as client satisfaction ratings with Trustlink and the Better Business Bureau.



Investors who include gold and other precious metals as part of their overall investment strategy tend to reap the benefit from their investments when they retire without suffering the volatile ups and downs often associated with stocks, real estate, and even bonds and mutual funds. In fact, there is considerable speculation abroad in investment circles as to whether gold ultimately will take the place of bonds in investors' portfolios as the ultimate hedge against future uncertainties.



About Gold IRA

Gold IRA offers the investing public comprehensive analysis, reviews and comparative ratings on companies offering gold individual retirement account (IRA) services.