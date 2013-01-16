Gold IRA Retirement Planning Becomes the Safest and One of the Most Secure Investment Options

Clovis, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Goldretirementplan.net is a great source of help to those people who wish to invest in items that bring them great profit in return. Investing in Gold IRA brings a lot of fruitful profit to those who invest in it.



In the financial world, ‘alternative investments’ is a phrase used that points to gold, silver, real estate investment properties and precious metals used to start up a business when done through a particular IRA; example Silver IRA or Precious Metals IRA. The precious metals IRA have three aspects that are common to them. They are refined, their purity is near to 99% and all of them have been approved by the US government to be included.



As the holding stocks and CDs are sponsored by the US dollar and The Federal Reserve who try to keep the US dollar as weak as possible through QE spending and printing money which is the big disadvantage. Thus, currency plays a great role in devaluing the stocks, CDs and money market. Gold investment such as gold coins and gold bullions are not affected by this devaluation.



Gold value always remains unbeatable. There may be fluctuations but they are unlikely to chamber down as most paper assets do. Gold coins are accepted all around the globe without any difficulty. So buying gold coins through Gold IRA rollover using IRA or transfer is always beneficial.



For almost 10 years gold trend continues to move upwards on the bar. Most of the people are not happy with the performance of their 401k or IRA. If a person gets similar contribution from an employer, that person does not even imagine how poor his 401k is due to high expenses involved in managing such retirement plans. So many people go for physical precious metals in their IRA or 401k. Lots of retirement programs have achieved great positions in the last 5 years.



Goldretirementplan.net has more options and helps you get started. People can receive a free gold investment kit and details that will tell why billionaires have opted for gold. This free investment kit is well worth the effort alone. If a person already knows about it and wants to know about setting up Gold IRA, he may visit http://goldretirementplan.net/gold-ira-retirement-plan/



About Lance Jepsen & Goldretirementplan.net:

Lance Jepsen, a well-known stock analyst and investor in the business has crafted this Gold IRA Retirement plan. Along with that, Jepsen is the owner of the blog, GuerillaStockTrading.com and a YouTube channel, known by the name of StockTradingMaster.



Being a musician, he also recently released an album for investors and stock traders. It is known by the name of ‘Wall Street: Working On the Edge and can be purchased from iTunes and Amazon.com.



Media Contact:

Lance Jepsen

Email: lancejepsen@gmail.com

Clovis, California

http://goldretirementplan.net