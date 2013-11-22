Gold IRA Site Publishes Regal Assets Review - The Fastest Growing Gold IRA Business

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- The IRA was once part of a three-pronged retirement safety net along with savings and social security. Now, however, it carries the burden of securing retirement alone, and this makes it more important than ever that individuals get the best out of it. While cash currency devalues over time as a result of inflation, Gold becomes more valuable over time, and thus it is the ideal investment for an IRA. Gold IRA Investing Options pride themselves on providing independent advice, and have now named Regal Assets their #1 recommended provider of precious metal IRA accounts.



The review of Regal Assets is thorough, and covers advantages and drawbacks, user ratings and feedback, company ratings by official bodies and products offered. The review concludes that the company has many distinct advantages over its competition, not least because of its responsiveness to customer requests and actions once the IRA is set up.



The company has also come out top in the Gold IRA Investing Options’ list of best Gold IRA companies, a meta-review that offers direct comparison between businesses to create authoritative hierarchy based on actual practices. Gold IRA Investing Options has created equally in-depth reviews of Regal Assets’ competition, to make it clear that the result is independent and verifiable.



A spokesperson for Gold IRA Investing Options explained, “We specialize in a different order of investigation from most IRA review sites. We do in depth research on all the companies we review and take into account factors others don’t. Regal Assets may be a newer name on the market but this has allowed them to evolve more quickly in what has rapidly become a hyper-competitive marketplace. They are set apart by the extraordinary level of customer satisfaction they provide.”



About Gold IRA Investing Options

About Gold IRA Investing Options: Gold IRA Investing Options was created with the culmination of decades worth of experience, when a dozen investing veterans put their heads together to create the website. They are seasoned veterans of the gold investment markets who have painstakingly researched and evaluated gold IRA companies to provide their readers with reliable recommendations. New reviews are published regularly as new competitors emerge. For more information please visit: http://www.goldirainvestingoptions.com/