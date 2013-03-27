Gold Jewelry and Diamonds Expert the Gold & Diamond Source Releases New Mobile App

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Finding the perfect gift for someone special can be a difficult task, but jewelry is always a wonderful option. Jewelry is memorable, customizable, and appropriate for all ages.



For over 30 years, individuals searching for the perfect jewelry gift for a loved one have consulted The Gold & Diamond Source. The company, which operates online and at a retail location in Clearwater, Florida, offers a wide range of jewelry options that includes rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, pins, brooches, and watches. The Gold & Diamond Source also repairs pieces, buys gold and diamond jewelry, and designs custom creations.



Recently, The Gold & Diamond Source announced the launch of its new mobile application. The application is already available on Apple and Android platforms.



The application was created to help customers experience The Gold & Diamond Source showroom atmosphere without leaving the comfort of their homes. The Gold & Diamond Source updates the application consistently with the latest unique diamond and jewelry pieces. The app offers many perks—for example, clients can earn coupon awards for frequent visits and receive exclusive mobile loyalty rewards and surprises.



The Gold and Diamond Source App Store application is compatible with iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, and The Gold and Diamond Source Android App can be used on any device.



“From the moment I walked into The Gold & Diamond Source, I was treated like they’d known me forever and now I can’t imagine shopping anywhere else,” said Lisa M., a former client. “Their selection and quality is unmatched…I receive a compliment nearly every day on one of my GDS pieces and I’m thrilled to recommend them to everyone I meet.”



About The Gold & Diamond Source

The Gold & Diamond Source is America’s leading online jewelry store. The family-owned business has satisfied over 250,000 customers from all over the country with fine jewelry and services. The Gold & Diamond Source has 30 years of experience in the jewelry business and carries an impressive collection of elegant jewelry pieces. The company’s collection includes sparkling gold jewelry, exquisite fine diamonds, stunning engagement rings, precious gems, top of the line wristwatches and so much more. For more information, please visit http://www.goldanddiamond.com