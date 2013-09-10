Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Gold Loan Market in India 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Gold Loan market in India to grow at a CAGR of 26.33 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is gold loan business high return on investment. The Gold Loan Market in India has also been witnessing frequent gold price fluctuations. However, RBIs capping on loan-to-value ratio for non-banking financial companies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Gold Loan Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in Southern, Central, Western, Northern, and Eastern regions of India; it also covers the growth prospects of the market in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Manappuram Finance Ltd., Muthoot Finance Ltd., and Muthoot Fincorp Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Indian Overseas Bank and Indian Bank.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Manappuram Finance Ltd., Muthoot Finance Ltd., and Muthoot Fincorp Ltd.



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