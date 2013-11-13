Gold MarCom Award Presented to Raleigh Web Design Agency

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- TheeDesign Studio, a Raleigh web design and internet marketing agency, is delighted to announce they have received yet another gold MarCom award for work on S&ME’s newly redesigned website.



About MarCom Awards

The MarCom Awards is an international competition that recognizes and celebrates excellence in communications and marketing. Awards are given out based on creativity in print, visual/audio, and web platforms. Not only do companies around the world vie for a prestigious award, but competition has increased for MarCom Awards with about 6,000 entries per year. This is the second gold award that TheeDesign has been granted from the MarCom Awards.



What Makes The Website “As Good As Gold”?



S&ME, which was founded in 1973, provides geotechnical/construction materials and engineering services in Raleigh, NC. The company is well renowned for their quality customer service and work; however, their website did not mirror their great reputation. S&ME decided that they needed a new refurbished website to leverage the company to new heights.



Not only is the new website design easy to use, but it embodies clean-cut imagery. The sleekness of the new design correlated nicely with their household name as well as gave the employees of S&ME the ability to create site updates as needed (sans developers).



The web design created for S&ME includes a custom designed WordPress with friendly interface, notable details in design such as a professional photo gallery and social media plugs, and an onsite blog. Of the project, SEO Expert and Owner of TheeDesign Studios’ Richard Horvath says, “We were honored to be chosen to work with S&ME and are so thrilled at the outcome of this particular web design.”



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design and internet marketing agency in Raleigh, NC. The team specializes in creating websites for Triangle businesses that incorporate content management systems, search engine optimization, internet marketing, and custom programming. For more information, please call (919) 341-8901 or visit http://www.TheeDesign.com.