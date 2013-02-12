Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMEX:GORO) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMEX:GORO) was announced concerning whether certain directors and officers of Gold Resource Corporation breached their fiduciary duties in connection certain financial statements..



Investors who are current long term stockholders in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMEX:GORO) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMEX:GORO) stocks follows a lawsuit filed earlier against Gold Resource Corporation over alleged Securities laws violations.

The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMEX:GORO) stocks concerns whether certain Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMEX:GORO) officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado the plaintiff alleges



that Gold Resource Corporation violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing between January 30, 2012 and October 17, 2012, allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding Gold Resource’s operational status and financial projections.



On October 17, 2012, after the market closed, Gold Resource Corporation reported its preliminary production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2012 and revised its production outlook. On October 18, 2012, Gold Resource Corporation announced it appointed a new General Manager for its mining unit in in Oaxaca,Mexico.



Shares of Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMEX:GORO) dropped from $20.13 per share on October 17, 2012, to as low as $16.88 per share during October 18, 2012 and declined to as low as $12.67 per share on November 14, 2012.



On Feb. 11, 2013, NYSEAMEX:GORO shares closed at $13.44 per share, which is less than half of its current 52 week High.



