Gold Selling Recording Artist Ny'a to Drop New Single

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- Gold Selling Recording Artist Ny'a is set to drop her single 'We are Strong' on June 15th, and make waves in the industry.



The gold selling artist already has a massive fan following with her chart busting music. In fact, her stay in the Soul R&B radio charts at No 1 position for 18 consecutive weeks has made her the royalty in the industry.



Now she is set to take things a step further with her song 'We Are Strong', which has been produced by Kenny Black The Music Machine. The two time Grammy award nominee has produced for big names like P-Diddy, Total, Rock Ross, Misty Blanco and Lyric in the past.



His scores for World Cup Series and The United Nations of America have been incredibly popular. It's also interesting to note that they are both signed up with Nap Vision Entertainment for distribution and management; company run by Mr. Eugene Napoleon.



The former athlete and bestselling author is married to Ny'a, which makes him personally invested in her success. That's the reason the team has joined hands with The Misty TV Firm for promotions as they look to power through with their music.



The new single is a power-packed number in itself. In the year that has been hit by Covid 19 pandemic and the recent riots; the song is reminder to people of all Nations, everywhere. And that's why 'We are Strong' promises to be the next anthem on everyone's lips.



About The Misty TV Firm

The firm by renowned musician and artist Misty Blanco now focuses on spotting talents and promoting them to heights of career success.



