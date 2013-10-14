Gold Standard 100% Whey Nominated as Bodybuilding.com Supplement of the Year

Hamilton, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- After eight continuous years of being recognized as the best overall supplement by BodyBuilding.com, as well as best protein powder of the year, Gold Standard 100% Whey has earned yet another nomination for the coveted top spots in the world of professional bodybuilding supplements.



Nominations for the Annual Supplement Awards are based on overall sales of products, and the winners are selected by the general public. The 2013 winners will be named at the Mr. Olympia competition, to be held in Las Vegas. Gold Standard 100% Whey is hoping to again take the top spot and for the ninth consecutive year, and be named as the top protein powder and the top overall supplement.



The highly sought after product is available at New Zealand’s premier online sports supplement store, Sportsfuel Supplements.



“We’re pleased to be able to say we carry this amazing product at Sportsfuel Supplements, and we’re not surprised to see it’s nominated yet again for the highest honours in the extremely competitive world of bodybuilding and sports supplements,” said Sportsfuel founder Andrew Bailey. “We source only the highest quality products, and Gold Standard whey is certainly the best of the best—which is why our customers continue to turn to us for their supplemental and nutrition needs.”



Gold Standard supplements are created using only the purest form of whey possible— Whey Protein Isolates. WPIs are the primary ingredient in the Gold Standard supplement, and because only the highest concentrates of whey are used in the formulation, there are 24 grams of protein in each serving.



“One of the best aspects of the BodyBuilding.com awards is that these are products selected because of the public’s input, from the nominations which stem from sales, to the honest voting opinions of real people,” said Bailey. “Since 2005 Gold Standard Whey has continued to be a favourite of people who are actually buying it and using it, and we’re extremely proud to be able to pass that kind of quality to our own customers.”



About Sportsfuel Supplements

Sportsfuel Supplements has been in operation and servicing the needs of all of New Zealand since 2006, quickly rising to become the number one supplement provider in all of New Zealand. The ultimate goal of the online retailer is to combine extremely high quality with competitive pricing, along with convenience and great customer service. Sportsfuel Supplements remains the only store of its type in New Zealand to rank in the Deloitte’s Fast 50 Awards for two years in a row. The team of professionals at Sportsfuel is comprised of expert sports professionals and trainers. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.sportsfuel.co.nz.



Business Contact Information:

Contact Person: Andrew Bailey

Phone: +64 7 974 9078

Address: Unit 2, 789 Te Rapa Rd, Hamilton, New Zealand

Email: sportsfuel@sportsfuel.co.nz

Website: http://www.sportsfuel.co.nz/