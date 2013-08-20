Gold Star Limousine Offers Affordable Rates on Buses

West Babylon, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- For those seeking the ultimate party experience, Gold Star Limousine Services offers affordable rates on limousine buses . Luxurious and exotic travel options allow customers to have the party of their dreams.



For instance, the 54 Person Party Bus features leather seating, a fog machine and a full beverage bar that includes soda and bottled water. Lasers, strobe lights and the color changing interior make for an exciting ride. Other amenities include TVs, a restroom and a high-quality sound system. There is enough space for easy movement and interaction between passengers.



Also available are the 40 Passenger Limo Bus and 28 Person Limo Party Bus. Each vehicle comes equipped with plush seating and luxurious amenities. Color changing fiber optics and full beverage bars create a fun ambience. Gold Star Limousine Services works with customers to select the right transportation to fit customers’ needs. The fleet of limousines is constantly being updated with new and exotic vehicles.



Competitive pricing and special promotions are available. Customers have the option to select package deals for winery tours, weddings, proms, casino trips and nights out on the town among other special events. Limousine drivers are professional, courteous and reliable. Pricing and the quality of service set this company apart from the competition.



For additional information on Gold Star Limousine Services and limousine buses, please visit www.lilimos.com . Personnel are ready to answer questions and provide recommendations for the optimal transportation. Call (631) 661-7777 today to make reservations, and enjoy the ride of a lifetime.



Contact Information:

Gold Star Limousine Services

Address: 956 Sunrise Highway

West Babylon, NY 11704

Phone: (631) 661-7777

Website: www.lilimos.com